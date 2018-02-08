Funnyman Sean Hegarty had the judges in stitches on Ireland’s Got Talent

Lurgan Comic Sean Hegarty wowed the judges on Ireland’s Got Talent at the weekend and is heading towards Deliberation Day after getting four yeses.

Comedian and judge Jason Byrne heard Sean’s accent and asked if he was from (and pointed his finger upwards and obviously meant the north)

Cleverly Sean asked if he meant heaven - which got an immediate laugh from the audience.

“I’m from Lurgan which is near heaven - nowhere near as clean,” he said.

Explaining to Jason that he does a bit of stand-up, Sean added that he used to own a bouncy castle company - until it went bust - boom boom!

He said his wife Diona, who is an actress who appeared in the Derry Girls TV show recently as a Ukranian visitor, was his biggest inspiration. “I wouldn’t be here without her, because she drove, haha,” he said.

Sean explained that he used to work in a home for disabled adults and had some free time in the middle of the night. That’s when he started writing down jokes.

He said his three boys Tom, aged nine, Charlie aged 10 and James aged 14 are his world and were very excited that dad was in the show.

Jason Byrne said: “Your jokes are really corny but you do them really well.”

Louis Walsh agreed saying he liked all the jokes. “I thought you were really, really good.”

Denise Van Outen also gave Sean the thumbs up saying she loved his jokes and his singing as well. “I really like corny jokes. It made me laugh. I thought it was really clever.”

Michelle Visage said she was hard to please adding: “It was cheese joke after cheese joke with a song in between. What could be better?”

Since his appearance, a clip of him on the show has gone viral and he is still trying to catch up with volumes of messages of support.

Sean, also known as his alter ego Rodney the Owl, has been active on the comedy circuit for a few years now and recently won Ireland’s Funniest Joke.

Sean is hoping to get past the Deliberation Day when the judges pick those to take part in the Semi Finals.

“I am hoping to get through and if so that everyone will vote for me,” he said.

Sean’s audition is now available on the 3 Player for anyone able to access it.

Also Ireland’s Got Talent will be shown on ITV2 in the coming weeks.