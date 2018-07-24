Gay Pride flag to fly at civic centre

The Rainbow Flag supporting Gay Pride will be flown from civic buildings across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon after a Sinn Fein council motion was passed last night.

Spearheaded by Lurgan Cllr Liam Mackle, the party wanted to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Cllr Mackle said: “The flag will be flown on a number of civic buildings including Craigavon Civic Centre, Banbridge Civic Building and Palace Demesne on Saturday 4th August in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

“Huge steps forward towards full equality have been made in recent years but there is still more to be done and actions such as this, although small, are an important symbol of solidarity.

“We also expressed our concern at the rise in hate crimes which have recently taken place within our Council area. This should and must be condemned by all.

“It’s important that we show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and send a clear message that inequality and discrimination of any kind is simply not tolerable.”

The vote on the motion went along the usual party lines with all of Sinn Fein and most of the SDLP backing the proposal while most unionist councillors either abstained or voted against the motion.

“Deputy Mayor, Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy, will also hold an event in Craigavon Civic Centre on Tuesday 31st July 7pm to 9pm for the LGBTQ+ community and their families. I would encourage people from across the Borough to come to this event.”