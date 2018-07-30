Getting red-y for Lurgan Park run

Locals are being urged to get their outfits ‘red-y’ and take part in the first Red Dress Run at Lurgan Park on August 19 in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The call comes from Gillian Abraham, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Ambassador.

She is encouraging locals to attend the event which will see flamboyantly dressed men, women and children take part in a 5k or 10k walk or run.

The event aims to raise awareness of heart disease as well as raising funds to help combat this biggest single killer of men and women in Northern Ireland.

Gillian has NICHS close to her heart after losing her dad to a heart attack and her mum has had ongoing heart conditions as well as a mini stroke.

She said: “My aim is to get as many people as possible to take part in the Red Dress Run and raise money so NICHS can fund lifesaving research into heart disease.

“You never know when your family might be affected.”

It has also been announced that Lurgan personal trainer, Hayley Guiseley, also known as ‘Strong Maiden PT’ will be holding a warm up before the event kicks off at 11am so runners and walkers are advised to get there early to ensure they don’t miss out.

Runners and walkers of all abilities will each receive a medal, goody bag and, above all, enjoy a fun morning out for a great cause.

Entry is £10 online and £15 on the day. Sign up now online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddresslurgan