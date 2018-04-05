Girl knocked down by vehicle driving on ‘wrong side of road’

Police have warned drivers to be patient after a young girl was knocked down by a vehicle as the railway gates were down in Lurgan.

Police said it was the second pedestrian involved in a similar incident within the past two days in William Street.

Drivers waiting at the gates have been known to drive down the wrong side of the road to try and turn, particularly during long delays.

The PSNI Craigavon said on their Facebook page: “We have all been here, stuck in traffic waiting on those pesky trains going past.

“Unfortunately people get very impatient and take to driving down the wrong side of the road to get to their turn in.

“This has led to a young woman being struck by a vehicle in Lurgan today.

“That’s the second pedestrian involved in a similar incident in two days.

“Please drive carefully and pay attention to your surroundings.”