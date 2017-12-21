Gloria and Pamela at the Palace for TV special

Broadcasting legend Gloria Hunniford made a welcome return home to Co Armagh recently to make a guest appearance on UTV Life with Pamela Ballantine for the end of year Christmas Special from Armagh City due to air on 22nd December.

Filmed in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour at The Palace Demesne, Gloria speaks to Pamela about her 70 years in entertainment which started as a young child in Portadown supporting her professional magician father while he toured the county.

She and Pamela also reminisce about her years in broadcasting in Northern Ireland with BBC and UTV, and how a stand-in slot for Jimmy Young on BBC Radio 2 was her springboard into national television which elevated her to her status now as one of the UK’s most recognisable celebrities.

She also talks about her own childhood growing up outside Portadown and speaks very movingly about her daughter Caron’s death from cancer aged 41 in 2004. She shares with Pamela how Christmas remains such a special time with her grandsons and the wider family. They also discuss excerpts from her autobiography ‘My Life’.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson welcomed Pamela and Gloria to the Palace, he said, “I am delighted to welcome Gloria and Pamela here to the magnificent Archbishops Palace to film the UTV Life Christmas special. Armagh is an amazing City with its beautiful Georgian architecture. I want to thank everyone who participated in the show including the City of Armagh High School and the two Archbishops and I’m looking forward to seeing the show on Friday, 22nd December.

Join Pamela for UTV Life Friday, 22nd December, at 8pm on UTV.