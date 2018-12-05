Got drunk as he was going through difficulties with wife

A 32-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol charge.

Andrew Mark McCune, Enniskeen, Craigavon, was also fined £300. For not having insurance he was fined £200 and banned for six months.

The court heard that on September 16 this year at 4.15pm police received a report of a suspected drunk driver when a van was seen ‘all over the road’ in the Craigavon area.

When McCune was located he failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 89.

The van he had been driving was only insured to be driven for work purposes and he had not been given permission to drive it on that date.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, said McCune was now living with his parents at Russell Drive and the previous address was the matrimonial home which he had moved out of six months ago.

He explained that on the evening in question the defendant had been going through difficulties with his wife and got drunk.

He said that his client had gone to his GP, was attending AA meetings and accepted he had a drink problem.