Got involved in a fight on night out

After a night out in Portadown a 21-year-old man who became involved in a fight in a McDonald’s restaurant was issued with a ticket for disorderly behaviour.

But the ticket was not paid and Matthew Beck, whose address was given as Rathfriland Street, Loughbrickland, was dealt with last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £100 for disorderly behaviour on June 28 last year’

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 2.20am in Meadow Lane, Portadown police were flagged down by a member of staff from McDonald’s about a fight going on in the premises between two males.

They saw a male without his top on.

He was identified as the defendant.

He started to shout and swear outside.

He was told to stop but continued to shout and swear.

His speech was slurred and he smelled of intoxicating liquor, the court was told.

Beck accepted an £85 penalty ticket from police for disorderly behaviour.

On July 3 he phoned police and said he had lost the ticket.

Beck was given a reference number but the ticket was not paid.

A solicitor representing Beck said her client had been out socialising at a nightclub with friends and had consumed alcohol.

She added that he had gone to McDonald’s where he was approached by a male who was intoxicated and not known to him.

The solicitor said that Beck was punched in the face and had his T-shirt pulled over his head.