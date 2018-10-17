Grabbed police officer by private parts, court told

When he thought he was short changed at a restaurant a 26-year-old man launched into a number of assaults, including grabbing a police officer by his private parts.

And after hearing what took place the judge last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court said it was ‘one of the worst set of facts I have listened to in a long time’.

Conor James McConville, Dill Avenue, Lurgan, who appeared in court by videolink from Maghaberry prison, admitted a number of offences which happened on June 30 this year.

There were two assaults on two males, two charges of resisting police, four assaults on police, disorderly behaviour at KFC in Portadown and possession of cannabis.

The court heard that two people were in fear for their safety after McConville had issued threats and police were called.

McConville took an aggressive tone with police and they decided to cuff him for his own safety.

He then head-butted a constable, kicked another one and grabbed the testes of a third officer.

The defendant was taken to the ground but he kicked out and bit an officer on the knee. He was told to stop but bit the officer’s knee again.

Leg restraints had to be applied but he began spitting at police.

While in custody he suffered an injury to his hand and as a constable tried to apply a dressing he pulled the officer towards him. A small amount of cannabis was found in his underwear.

A barrister representing McConville said that the day prior to the court his client had been given a two year custodial sentence in the Crown Court.

He explained that the dispute between the defendant and members of staff in the restaurant was over whether he had been short changed.

The lawyer added the police were called and McConville’s behaviour was totally disproportionate and he paid a significant price with the loss of his bail status.

He said that when he went to the cells his client suffered a significant hand injury which required surgery and may be a permanent injury.

The barrister added that McConville had been abusing alcohol since the age of 12 and drugs from the age of 13.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these were very serious matters.

“This is one of the worst set of facts I have listened to in a long time as regards your adverse reaction to the police because of the amount of alcohol or drugs, or both, you had in your system,” she told the defendant.

She added that at the age of 26 it was time he did something positive with his life.

For each of the charges Judge Kelly sentenced McConville to four months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.