Graffiti slur condemned

Graffiti ‘artists’ who daubed an abusive message aimed at a local DUP councillor have been condemned.

Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley hit out over graffiti against DUP Councillor Darryn Causby.

Mr Buckley described the message as ‘senseless’ and ‘cowardly’, after it was painted on the gates of the old Portadown railway station.

He said: “This is intimidation towards Cllr Darryn Causby and his family.

“It is a senseless and cowardly act by someone who clearly has no regard for the community they live in.

“Their actions are in sharp contrast to Darryn who works hard as a Councillor in this area and for the betterment of the Portadown community.”

He went on: “I strongly condemn this and want to thank the Council for removing the obscene language pointed towards Cllr Causby.

“Those carrying out this slur have not only sought to upset Darryn and his family, but have in the process damaged Council property.

“It should not be allowed to continue and I urge anyone with information to bring that forward.”

Commenting on the graffiti Cllr Causby said: “This is the second time in a year that graffiti, with my name, has been daubed on property within the area.

“It will not deter me from the work I continue to do - as I seek to build good community relationships throughout Portadown and create a better place for all to live in.”

He added: “It has caused great upset to my family who cannot fathom why someone would carry out this act.

“People in public life know full well the abuse that can be received as a result of their job, however it is regrettable when some chose this form to attack me.

“I personally want to thank all those who have sent messages and have shown their support to me throughout today. Your kind words are much appreciated.”