Grand charity cabaret and dance in aid of local charities

A Grand Charity Cabaret and Dance is to be held next week in aid of a number of local and national charities.

Top names from the world of country music are taking part including Susan McCann, the queen of Irish Country.

Eoin Mac, just 13 years old and regarded as teh next best thing to Nathan Carter is also on the bill.

Kevin Kearney is also playing as is Boxcar Brian.

Hosting the event will be Sean Wallace.

Country Harmony will be playing at the event in Lurgan’s Ashburn Hotel on Friday February 23 at 8pm.

Proceeds of the charity dance will go to Moyraverty Lourdes, Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children and The Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets are £12.