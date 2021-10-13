This week saw another baker leaving the Great British Bake Off, after an episode that proved challenging for many.

Week four was Dessert Week, with the bakers trying to impress the judges with their pavlovas, sticky toffee puddings and joconde.

Who went out on bake off this week?

Sadly, someone had to be eliminated and this week that was Maggie.

A retired midwife, Maggie had a challenging week after accidently using the wrong flour for her sticky toffee pudding and taking her joconde out of the oven before it had cooked.

In a bid to save her joconde, she even went to the trouble of remaking it, but this didn't leave her enough time for it to set, leaving the filling spilling out of the sides.

A favourite amongst her fellow bakers and viewers alike, Maggie said she had, "so much fun," and that, "just to have been a part of it has been a real joy."

Reflecting on the experience, she said, "Nothing can beat delivering a baby and bringing a new life into the world, but it comes quite second."

Who won star baker?

A newcomer to baking, Chigs impressed the judges and even got a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

The former sales manager in Leicestershire who only started baking 12 months ago, wowed the judges with his spectacular multi-layered jaconde that was inspired by his sister's floor tiles.

Chigs said, "Getting a handshake and star baker in the same week… I can't believe it. It never happens, but I'm lost for words."

How did everyone else get on?

Dessert Week saw plenty of technical malfunctions, with cracked pavlovas and sunken sticky toffee puddings.

In the pavlova round George, Freya and even former star baker Jürgen were called out on their presentation.

Vegan baker Freya commented that she, "scraped through that". Her use of tofu instead of gelatine and aquafaba instead of egg whites, didn't impress the judges.

She has also created a Twitter storm after she dropped one of her bakes on the floor when retrieving it from the oven, but served it anyway.

What is next week's challenge?

Next week is German Week, with the bakers trying their hand at traditional Christmas biscuits.