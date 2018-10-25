Groundbreaking play on crime visits Brownlow College

A groundbreaking play tackling the issues of anti-social behaviour and reducing crimes recently visited Brownlow College in Craigavon.

The Lyric Theatre, Belfast, has teamed up for the fourth year with the Department of Justice and Hydebank Wood College for this progressive project.

Throughout October, performances and workshops will be delivered to schools and community groups across Northern Ireland to encourage young people to ask for help.

The production, Blackout, tells the story a young man from a dysfunctional family whose personal circumstances and reactions to adversity lead him into drugs and alcohol. The death of his grandfather results in a path, which results in charges, court and a possible custodial sentence. The high-energy production is unique in that it is followed by a Question and Answer session with a panel of three young people from Hydebank Wood College who have first-hand experience of custody and the judicial system.

The central message of the initiative is to portray the implications of making the wrong decision, and to encourage young people to talk and speak up before it is too late. To this end, it is accompanied by a social media strategy and an Instagram account encouraging young people to discuss their issues and directing them to organisations which can help.

Anthony Harbinson from Department of Justice said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Lyric Theatre with their Blackout Production. It helps the Department of Justice, through our partners, to make Northern Ireland a safer place by reaching young people, and making them aware of the impact of their life choices.

“This will be introduced across schools through their pastoral care supporting systems.”

Blackout has been previously performed to over 8000 young people, teachers and community leaders in almost 100 schools and community venues. In terms of the production’s ability to change opinions, 72% of respondents said they had changed their attitude towards young people and crime, and 79% of respondents said they are more aware of the consequences of taking drugs and alcohol.

Gary Milling, Governor of Hydebank Wood College said: “We are optimistic that the contribution by our students in both the live show and the on-line film will prove a sobering deterrent to other young people.”