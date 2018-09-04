Groups start back at Thomas St Methodist Church Hall

A number of organisations connected to Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown are resuming shortly following the summer break.

On Tuesday, September 11, the ‘Toddle Tots’ group for pre-nursery and younger children starts in the Church Hall, Portmore St, at 10.00am.

Thursday, September 13, the Church Luncheon Club starts back in the Church Hall, at 12.30pm. A two-course meal (all food cooked on the Church premises) is £4, including tea or coffee.

Information from Rosalind Henderson, Tel 07716 211586 or the Church Office, telephone (028) 3836 1213, 9.00am-12.00pm, Mon-Fri.

Tickets £15 adults and £10 concessions) for the Harvest Celebration concert in Thomas St Methodist Church on October 13 featuring Peter Corry and Portadown Male Voice Choir. Available from Thomas St Methodist Church Office, as well as Faith Mission Bookshops, Winnies Newsagents, and Skelton Travel.