Groups urged to apply for grant to ease rural poverty

Community groups have been urged to apply for a capital micro grant scheme aimed at tackling rural poverty and social isolation.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy is encouraging groups to apply to scheme which opens on Monday 10th September 2018

He said: “This scheme opens this coming Monday and will close on Friday 5th October.

“The programme is funded by DAERA and allows rural community groups to apply for funding of up to £1500 (85% of project cost). The programme aims is to tackle rural poverty and social isolation.

“Previously funded items have included, tables and chairs, crockery and kitchenware, dishwasher, new windows, cavity wall insulation, security doors, bowling mats, boxing mats, computers and laptops, printers, projector and screen, large TV monitor screen, installation of safety equipment to child play area, new flooring and much more.

Groups can contact their local Sinn Féin representative for an application form or can call the TADA Office on 02838 398888, email: info@tadarsn.com or visit the website www.tadasupportnetwork.com to download a form.