Had an open lock knife in his vehicle

A 35-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for having an open lock knife.

William Granlesse, whose address was given to the court as Wentworth Green, Portadown, admitted possession of the knife in the public place on May 4 last year.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that he was stopped at 3.25am and a search of his vehicle uncovered an opened lock knife nine centimetres in length under the front passenger seat.

Granlesse said he used it for smashing windows and cutting seat belts and wasn’t aware it was an offence to have the knife.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing the defendant said that in the report his client said he would rather not do community service or probation but he was willing to do either of them.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was too late and he should have told probation that and ‘not me this morning’.

The lawyer explained that Granlesse had been going to get cigarettes and had the knife in a tool bag.

He added that he had not been employed as a mechanic for a year and he was registered as a carer for his wife.

Judge Kelly said the defendant had a poor record for drugs which he has admitted using on a daily basis.

“Possession of an offensive weapon and drugs go together,” she added. “Especially at half three in the morning in my experience.”