Had defective tyre

A 26-year-old man was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Martin Rodgers, Rectory Park, Lurgan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For having a defective tyre on his vehicle he was fined £75 and given three points.

The court heard that he was stopped in Ulster Street in Lurgan on December 17 last year. The front nearside tyre on the vehicle was defective.

Rodgers appeared in the court and pleaded guilty to the offences.