Had four inch serrated blade in bag

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to a total of four months in prison on Friday, December 22, at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Andrew John Roland, Sunningdale, Lurgan, who appeared in court by videolink from Maghaberry prison, admitted a number of offences.

The court heard that on September 23 this year the defendant was seen in Sunningdale and he was swaying from side to side.

He squared up to police saying ‘what the f—k do you want’ before walking away. He had a knife with a four inch serrated blade in a plastic bag.

A female approached police and alleged the defendant had assaulted her sister during an argument on September 20 where he punched her several times in the face and tried to strangle her.

Roland threatened to kill her and there were bruising to her face and chest area.

When arrested he spat in the face of a police officer and spat in the police vehicle.

The injured party also alleged that the defendant had broken glass in her front door and thrown a tin of paint over the road.

Roland threatened to get the families saying he was LVF connected and called the police ‘fenian b—ds’.

A barrister representing the defendant said Roland’s record did him no favour at all and his language was disgraceful. He had been in custody since the day of the incident.

For having an article with a point or blade, a knife, in public he was given four months in prison.

Concurrent two months terms were imposed for two common assaults, criminal damage to a footpath, to a leaded pane window and a police car. Roland was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the female he assaulted.