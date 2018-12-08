Had not applied not get licence back

After he had been disqualified from driving a 36-year-old man never applied to get his licence back and was caught driving uninsured on July 1 this year.

Jurijus Bondarenko, whose address was given as Lakeview Park, Craigavon, was banned for nine months last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £100.

The offence came to light when he was stopped in Castle Street in Portadown.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client had previously been disqualified and had never applied to get his licence back.

He added that the car Bondarenko was driving belonged to a friend who was going to Lithuania for a number of months and he told the defendant he was insured to drive the vehicle while he was away.

Mr Ingram said that because Bondarenko had no licence he could not have had insurance.