Had Stanley blade for ‘scraping paint’ off

It was just ‘bad luck’ a 20-year-old man turned up at his friend’s house when police were there because they searched him and found a knife blade in his pocket.

Mickey Dundon, Drumellan Walk, Craigavon, admitted he had with him in a public place, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, an article with a point or blade, namely a Stanley knife blade.

He was sentenced to three months in custody last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court but this was suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that on August 20 last year police were carrying out a search of a property when the defendant turned up. He was searched and the blade of a Stanley knife was found in the pocket of his hoodie.

Dundon claimed he used it for scraping paint when he was painting. He added he did not know it was in his jacket or he wouldn’t have brought it with him.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said Dundon had been going to visit a friend to go to the local park to play football. When he arrived at the door the police were already there doing a search under the drugs legislation, he added.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the police had saved Dundon from the situation he had put himself in by carrying a blade and being a huge risk to other people and himself.

The judge added he did not give any credibility about painting and that was why he had the blade. “Do not talk nonsense,” he said.

Mr Vernon said that his client’s mother was in court and she could confirm he was painting for her and had this in his pocket.

“It was his bad luck he turned up at the door at this time. He had been using the blade to scrape paint,” added Mr Vernon.

He explained Dundon had received a conviction in England for burglary and had completed his probation and community service in Portadown.

The court was told the defendant had no record in this jurisdiction and to his credit he had told probation about the conviction in England.

He added Dundon was from a good family and had a good family background but he had to be careful about his behaviour.

The judge warned him not to carry knives because he could end up being stabbed or stab someone else and end up in prison.