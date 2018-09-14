Had to get a lift home after ban

After driving to court to answer a speeding charge a 27-year-old man was advised to take his car home as he could be facing an immediate ban.

David Novac, Shankill Street, Lurgan, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £150 for excess speed.

The court heard that on July 9 this year police were travelling on the motorway when they were passed by a Mercedes car doing in excess of 70mph.

They followed it for a minute and it reached speeds in excess of 100mph.

Novac told police: “I was going to the shop to get chicken and the shop was going to close.”

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said his reason was ridiculous. He added that Novac had driven to court and he had advised him to take the car home and he got a lift back with a friend.