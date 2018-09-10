Handed cannabis to police

A 25-year-old man was fined £150 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Kristian McVitty, whose addeess was given to the court as George Street, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on June 28 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was one of five occupants of a car stopped at a garage forecourt in Banbridge and there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

McVitty handed over two small bags containing cannabis to police.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client was now a serving prisoner after he was given four months on August 28 at the appeal court.

He added that McVitty had an addiction to illicit and proscribed drugs.

The lawyer said the defendant’s engagement with the addiction services had been sporadic and that was why he found himself in custody.