Have you spotted this tiny puppy in Craigavon?

The owner of this tiny puppy is frantic after she went missing in Craigavon and is offering a reward for her safe return.

Little Poppy is just 18 weeks old and slipped under her owner’s garden fence on Monday while out doing her business.

The little puppy is a Chihuahua Jack Russell cross. She is a very light sandy/white colour.

Her owner, Jemma Sexton, said the family are so worried, particularly as it is very cold at the moment.

“We had only bought her Monday evening. My partner Andy took her into the garden to do her business.

“She squeezed under the fence and ran away,” said Jemma, who lives in upper Enniskeen.

“She was last seen by Andy on the black paths behind our house that runs between the subway and Drumgor shop.

“She is wearing a tatty pink collar.

“She is very scared and shy. We are so worried about her, especially with it being so cold.”

If you have information call 07476370642