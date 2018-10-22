Have your say on swimming

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have launched a consultation process on council run swimming activities.

They are particularly keen to hear from groups of people that are currently under-represented in sport and physical activity including females, people with a disability, those on low income and those from rural areas with the purpose of finding out what would encourage them to participate.

The council will be undertaking a short online survey from now until Sunday, November 11 which can be found on the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/health-and-recreation/aquatics-framework/ . The findings will help the council improve aquatic provision for all across the Borough.

For further information contact Gillian Dewart on 028 4066 0605.