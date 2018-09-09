Funeral held for tragic Cameron Truesdale

The funeral has been held for tragic 13-year-old Cameron Truesdale.

The Waringstown lad died on Wednesday surrounded by his family.

He had been battling a brain tumour since January 2017 and doctors had told his family it was inoperable.

A post on Funeral Times said: “Truesdale, September 5th 2018 peacefully at home in the arms of his Mum and Dad after the bravest battle with cancer.

“Cameron Alan Thomas, precious and loving son of Hammy and Cassie, biggest and best brother of Chloe, Courtney and Caitlin, beloved step son of David and Cheryl and a much loved grandson, great grandson, cousin, nephew and friend.”

Today a service of thanksgiving was be held in Donaghcloney Elim Church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

After his passing Cameron’s family posted a tribute on their ‘Cure4cam’ Facebook page.

“Wednesday evening a piece of our heart was taken and carried to heaven,” they wrote.

“Cameron passed away surrounded by his family. He fought with all his might for 20 months after we where given 9 months. He did this with more courage and strength than we will ever know.

“To the best son, stepson, brother, grandchild and friend.

“We will miss you more than anything but now you are free from cancer and you can rest. We will carry you in our hearts forever. “We would appreciate everyone’s prayers while we try to cope with the searing pains in our hearts.”