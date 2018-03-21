Group’s cash boost to help families after terminal illness diagnosis

Loughshore Care Partnership, which helps families cope after a loved one has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, is to benefit from a £450k cash boost.

The money, from the Big Lottery Fund’s People and Communities Programme, will be supporting people in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

The Loughshore Care Partnership – which offers a befriending service in mainly rural areas – has been granted a boost for a four-year Family Choices project.

Support may include a ‘Home from Hospital’ package, house cleaning, making meals, pet care, helping children with homework, befriending and post-bereavement support.

Kevin Fox, Chairman of Loughshore Care Partnership, said: “We are pleased to receive this funding for our Family Choices Project.

Local councillor Declan McAlinden said: “I am pleased as a member of the Partnership that funding has been awarded for the Project. The funding will make a huge difference to families who are going through a difficult time and it will help them cope with an illness or bereavement.”