Kelly backs increase in care workers

Plans to increase the number of domicilary care workers across the SSouthern Health Trust has been welcomed by SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly.

Mrs Kelly said, “In Upper Bann, we have an increasing number of older patients living longer and some of these with more complex needs. It is great to see that the Southern Trust is committed to promoting a better quality of life for every patient and client with this campaign to increase the number of domiciliary care workers.”

“This is a great opportunity for someone to get back into work with many benefits working in domiciliary care. Many workers have enjoyed long-term and successful careers providing care in people’s homes while others have gained from the experience and benefited from development opportunities offered by the Trust.”

“I welcome that you attend the recruitment open day in Seagoe Parish Centre, Portadown, BT63 5HW on Monday 29th October from 9.30am – 4.00pm. alternatively you can call the Domiciliary Care Team in the Craigavon and Banbridge Team on 028 40669771.”