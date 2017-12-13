Local leisure centre hosts free swims

Free swims are being organised by the local leisure centres in the run up to Christmas.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council is urging people to ‘jump off the Christmas wheel for an hour or two’ and spend time in the pool.

The free swim is available for everyone on Saturday 23rd December at Banbridge Leisure Centre, Cascades Leisure Complex, Craigavon Leisure Centre, Orchard Leisure Centre or Waves Leisure Complex.

A Council spokesperson said: “Why not take time out and experience the calming effect of the water, give your mood a boost and get a little bit of exercise before launching back into the festivities? Or enjoy some quality time with the family away from the hustle and bustle of the shops? We know which one the kids would prefer! Swimming is proven to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses as well as helping with stress levels.”