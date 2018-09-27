Local people ‘Meet the Consultant’ at Civic Centre

Over 60 people turned out at Craigavon Civic Centre for an MS Society ‘Meet the Consultant’ event with Dr Jamie Campbell, Consultant Neurologist from the Southern Trust.

The event was an opportunity for people affected by MS and their families to hear directly from a consultant neurologist, to hear their views on MS, to hear the latest news on treatment and research and to have their questions answered.

The Craigavon Group of the MS Society organised the event and Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Julie Flaherty supported with the provision of IT equipment at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Lewis Trevithick, Chair of Craigavon Group of MS Society said: “Lots of people have trouble accessing a consultant, waiting lists are long and appointments are short but people living with MS and their families have lots of questions and a thirst for knowledge. We thought organising an event like this was a way to address some of that and it proved extremely positive.”

Dr Jamie Campbell Consultant Neurologist Southern Trust added: “I would like to thank the MS society for the opportunity to take part.”