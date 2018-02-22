Mayor backs Asthma project after emotional meeting with Green family

It was an emotional meeting between the Green family, whose son Tiernan died last year from an asthma attack, and Lord Mayor of ABC Council Gareth Wilson.

Alderman Gareth Wilson said he was deeply moved by their grief when he met Stephen and Donna Green and their children with SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden who has been helping the family raise awareness of asthma.

Tiernan Green

The Lord Mayor said, “It was important to welcome the Green family to the Civic Centre and it was obviously quite an emotional, sincere and informative conversation with Donna, Stephen and their children.”

He added, “Donna and her family are using important opportunities to raise both awareness and funding to help others who have Asthma and warn about the necessity of maintaining a close watch on symptoms and especially the importance of using the correct inhalers.”

He continued, “Tiernan was in the full flow of life when he was taken so quickly by a condition which affects so many people. Donna and Stephen, whilst clearly and understandably so heart broken, have resolved to not allow Tiernan’s tragic death to be in vain and have helped to inform so many people through the media.”

He concluded, “After the success of a fund raising truck run last year which helped the family to purchase Nebulisers for installing in schools and other locations across the area, the Green’s are organising another truck run to continue their fund raising and awareness work.

“The event will be held on 30th June at Norman Emerson’s yard and all proceeds will go to charity AnamCara supporting parents in bereavement.”

With around 200 trucks, a BBQ, raffle and lots of music the event promises to be lots of fun for all the family as well as a great charity event.