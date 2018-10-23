More car parking restrictions at hospital

More zones around Craigavon Area Hospital have been designated as restricted parking - and drivers will be fined for parking there.

The list of places in and around the busy hospital were parking is banned or restricted has expanded to include areas such as the road to the Bluestone Unit.

Previously vehicles had parked from the roundabout to the unit which had caused some congestion.

New parking restrictions are to come into force from next week October 29, according to the Southern Health Trust.

A spokesperson said the new restrictions aim to protect emergency and essential access around the site.

They said: “Additional red road markings have been added to key areas and Parking Charge Notices will be issued to drivers parked inappropriately.

“The introduction of parking enforcement last year aimed to deter people from parking in drop off zones, disabled spaces and blocking emergency routes.”

Commenting on the extension of the enforcement areas, Anita Carroll, Assistant Director of Acute Services for the Southern Trust explains: “Since the introduction of enforcement last year we have seen a great improvement in traffic flow and access around our busy hospital sites. However we are still experiencing some issues, for example parked cars preventing two-way traffic flow on narrow roads and vehicles obstructing access for wheelchair users.

“We hope that these additional red markings will deter people from parking inappropriately, help to further improve congestion and provide a safer, more accessible environment for everyone using the site.”

The additional areas for enforcement include:

At the front of the hospital adjacent to the temporary MRI scanner

Behind Sterile Services Department to prevent obstruction to the plant room

Around the Recompression Chamber

Behind the Ramone building to prevent obstruction for emergency access and to the dispersal yard

At the gateway to prevent obstruction to the helipad

Beside the plant room at the waste handling station

Three access points at Car Park 6

Lisnisky and Bocombra barrier entrances

The road from roundabout to Bluestone

A spokesperson added: “The Parking Charge Notice fee is set at £60 or £40 if paid within 14 days.

“Clamping or towing may also be applied.

“Appeals can be submitted to the Parking Enforcement Agency which is contracted by the Trust to manage enforcement,” said a spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust.