New eating disorder service launched for local people

Action Mental Health’s eating disorder service within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) area has been relaunched, introducing a vital and effective new model of support for people experiencing eating disorders and their families/ carers in partnership with the SHSCT.

The launch event of ‘AMH everyBODY’, formerly known as Adapt, gave gathered audience of local politicians, health service personnel and local school children, an overview of a service which has proven a lifeline for many users and their families.

One service user spoke poignantly of the support she gained through everyBODY when her binge eating disorder and extreme exercise regime began to take over her daily life. She said everBODY taught her mechanisms to cope with her illness.

Action Mental Health’s Deborah McCready, everyBODY Project Worker said: “AMH everyBODY exists to bridge the gap on the clients’ journey from the moment they seek help until they eventually get to speak to a medical expert, as with existing waiting lists this can be a long time. AMH everyBODY offers a recovery approach in sessions when people will receive information and support to develop skills, stay focused and healthy until they see a therapist.”