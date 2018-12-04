New renovations at doctor’s surgery gets the green light

A new doctors’ surgery for Lurgan’s High Street has been given the green light.

Clear Healthcare had applied for permission for a complete renovation of High St Surgery.

The area to be affected is from Windsor Avenue to the rear of 16 and 18 High Street.

The plans are for a Doctors Surgery and associated car parking on lands to rear of 16 and 18 High Street Lurgan with alterations to 9 Windsor Avenue .

The current archway serving the pharmacy parking area will be used as an entrance for vehicles only.

Exit for vehicles will be via a new archway onto Winsor Avenue.

Pedestrian access to the surgery will be throgh the pharmacy and a separate pedestrian acess onto Winsor Avenue