Project to enhance emergency care

A £1million project is underway at Craigavon Area Hospital to enhance emergency care and help reduce overnight stays.

The new Ambulatory Emergency Care Unit will provide easy access to diagnostic tests for some conditions and review by hospital consultants in one place.

This new unit will be located off the main hospital entrance, close to the Emergency Department and is due to be completed in spring 2019.

The first phase of the project involves creating space within the hospital ground floor currently occupied by the boardroom and surrounding areas. These enabling works are due to be complete in November 2018.

The shop will be relocated to the security office in the front of the hospital. A new meeting room will also be created near the entrance to the hospital Dining Room. Staff affected by the changes will be relocated to other areas in the hospital.

A range of services will be accommodated in this new facility and planning is underway for the development of respiratory access services which are phase one of this service development.

Anita Carroll, Acting Director of Acute Services said: “Traditionally patients would come to hospital, often via the emergency department and be admitted to a ward for further tests or investigation. However, we have done a lot of work in recent years to develop a range of alternatives to hospital admission as there is a lot of evidence that people get better faster in their own homes.”