Stroke survivor is praised for his courage at ceremony

The courage of a stroke survivor from Portadown has been recognised at the recent Life After Stroke Awards celebration.

Will McLean was nominated in the Adult Courage category at the Stroke Association’s recent Northern Ireland Life After Stroke Awards celebration, which was held at Belfast Harbour Office.

Will McLean from Portadown was a busy performing musician, music tutor and devoted family man before he had a stroke in October 2017 at the age of 44.

Will, a dad of two, then faced a slow journey of recovery. Even though the stroke left him with paralysis on his left side and he was told he might not walk again, through dedicating himself to rehabilitation, support of family and his own determination, Will is now back on his feet and recently returned to work. For Will, it is all about the music and he says that it saved his life. Following his stroke, it helped him to run over musical scores he knew in his head. Will is now back playing his much loved trombone again by way of a stand adapted by a friend and his band have recently released a new album.

Barry Macaulay, Director of the NI Stroke Association said: “Congratulations to Will on being nominated for a UK Life after Stroke Award. We were thrilled that so many people across Northern Ireland were nominated”