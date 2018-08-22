Trust offers free fruit and veggies

As part of a health drive, our local hospitals will be offering free fruit and vegetables to everyone.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust said the scheme will run every Monday during September to encourage people to get their five a day.

Staff, visitors and members of the public can avail of a piece of free fruit with every hot beverage sold at Ground Floor Coffee Bars and one portion of free vegetables with every hot meal served in the Dining Rooms.

‘5 a day’ is based on advice from the World Health Organisation, which recommends eating a minimum of 400g of fruit and vegetables a day to lower the risk of health problems, such as heart disease, stroke and some cancers.

Kate Corley, Head of Catering for the Southern Trust said: “We strongly believe that hospitals should be promoting good health and encouraging people to adopt healthy lifestyles choices. Therefore, we are delighted to be able to offer these free every Monday during the month of September.”

Anita Carroll, Acting Director of Acute Services said: “We hope this initiative inspires people to eat healthier.”

Dining Room locations: Craigavon Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital, South Tyrone Hospital, Lurgan Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital Ground Floor Coffee Bar locations: Craigavon, Bluestone Unit, Daisy Hill, Banbridge Health & Care Centre and Portadown Health and Care Centre.