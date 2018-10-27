Young mum Ciara says thanks to Macmillan for their support

Lurgan mum Ciara Henderson has handed over a cheque for £5,555.00 to Macmillan Cancer Relief.

Ciara is pictured with her husband Bradley and their two children Olive aged four and Edith aged seven months as well as Trevor McCann, owner of the Corner House in Derrymacash.

Ciara raised the money by holding a Coffee Morning at the Corner House.

The young mum had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this year.

She wanted to raise money for Macmillan as they had been very helpful and supportive throughout her treatment.