Hewitt summer school welcomed acclaimed writers

The popular Irish novelists Eoin McNamee, Mary O’Donnell and Bernie McGill, as well as acclaimed poets Nessa O’Mahony, Siobhán Campbell and David Wheatley, are among the top writers who will act as tutors for the very successful Creative Writing Workshops to be held during this year’s John Hewitt International Summer School at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh.

These popular writing workshop, three of which are sponsored by the Open University, will run again this year on three consecutive days from Monday 23 July to Wednesday 25 July, and will provide an unique opportunity for anyone in County Armagh and surrounding areas who is interested in different types of creative writing to take part in workshops led by highly-regarded, published writers who all have wide experience of facilitating writing workshops.

There are a limited number of places on each Creative Writing Workshop course and these will cost £50 per course and can be booked now at The Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821. Details of the workshops are available at www.johnhewittsociety.org.