Hid bottles of wine in bag at bottom of trolley at Tesco

Two drunken men hid bottles of wine in a bag at the bottom of the trolley before leaving Tesco without paying for them, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

One of the pair, Arturas Chalmotov (32), whose address was given as Portmore Street, Portadown, was given a suspended sentence for theft.

He admitted that on November 4 last year he stole four bottles of wine, an electric razor and sundry items to the value of £112.70.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that at 6.25pm police were tasked to the Tesco store at Meadow Lane in Portadown.

They spoke to security staff who said that two men had been seen putting a number of items in a plastic bag concealed in the bottom of a shopping trolley.

They paid for some goods but not the items in the bag and left the store where they were stopped by security staff.

Both males were extremely drunk and all the items were fit to be put back on the shelves.

When interviewed Chalmotov remembered being in the store with his friend but made no comment in relation to the stolen items.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client’s attempts to try and cover his tracks in the pre-sentence report did him no favours.

He added that he had a record for similar offences and although he had a problem with alcohol he managed to hold down a full time job.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant’s chances of staying in this country were limited if he kept on offending.

She told Chalmotov it was a serious offence particularly when ‘you tried to lie your way out of it’ after he had pleaded guilty.

The judge added that attempts to rehabilitate the defendant in the past had failed so there was only one penalty she could impose.

She sentenced Chalmotov to three months in prison, suspended for two years.