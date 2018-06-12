‘High expectations are set for pupils and their teachers’ - CSSC

Markethill High School has been recognised as a centre of excellence by a report issued by the Controlled School’s Support Council.

CSSC published a series of case studies highlighting the innovative work being carried out in controlled post primary schools to enable pupils to reach their full potential.

One of the featured case study was Markethill Highschool, Principal James Maxwell said: “Markethill High School is delighted that it has been recognised through the case study undertaken by the Controlled Schools’ Support Council as a Centre of Excellence for self-evaluation and staff development.

“This is a reflection of the very strong GCSE results at the school which currently place us as one of the top 13 non-selective schools in the country, as well as the school’s robust approach to high quality learning and teaching in the classroom.

“The performance of our boys, in particular, has demonstrated significant improvement in the last four years, with over 92% of boys attaining 5 or more GCSEs at A*-C.

“The School is about to embark upon the creation of a new three-year school development plan which will see further bold and exciting plans for rigorous development in all aspects of school life.”

The case studies published by CSSC today represent a small sample of the excellent work being carried out by local schools.

CSSC Chief Executive Barry Mulholland said: “CSSC has worked with a number of post primary schools to ascertain how they are working to improve pupil achievement.

“The case studies published give a sample of the creativity and innovation of schools in the controlled sector.

“Markethill High School has focused on developing a culture within the school in which high expectations are set for pupils and their teachers, and investment has been made in staff professional development.”