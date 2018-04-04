Hit another man in row over TV remote control at hospital

In a row over a TV remote control a 63-year-old man struck another man, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Michael Paul Boyce, whose address was given as Rosebrook, Bluestone, Craigavon, admitted common assault on August 25, 2014.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that in a TV room at the Bluestone unit at Craigavon the injured party lifted the remote control to switch channels.

The defendant said he had been ‘watching that’ and there was a struggle between the two of them.

Boyce swung out with his right hand and hit the injured party who then told staff what had happened.

A barrister representing the defendant told the court it was a one off incident.

She added that it was a minor argument over a TV remote control and her client had acted in an uncharacteristic way for him.