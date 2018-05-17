Home gig for Brandy Thieves’ Cain

Local lovers of live music are in for a treat this June as popular Leicester band The Brandy Thieves return to Laurelvale Cricket Club after their 2016 sell out performance.

Hailed by the BBC as an “absolutely amazing live act”, the folk punk outfit will have already shared stages with the likes of legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Fun Loving Criminals, Jake Bugg, Therapy? and many more in the weeks prior to reaching the Orchard County.

Having ‘built a reputation of blowing the roof off every venue they play’, and as band that is ‘impossible not to dance to’, The Brandy Thieves have established themselves as one of the most exiting live acts in the English Midlands.

By combining gypsy rhythms and punk energy, soulful vocals and folk storytelling, the band has also created a sound that is uniquely their own.

‘Raucous’ ‘Infectious’ ‘Enthralling’ and ‘Captivating’, are just a few of the words used to describe the five piece who are sure to be the highlight for many gig and festival goers this year.

The Brandy Thieves are a band not to be missed.

The band’s local connection comes from bass player Cain Barriskill.

Cain, a former pupil of Millington Primary, Tandragee Junior High, and Portadown College, moved to Leicester in 2011 to teach Academic English at the University of Leicester and is now Head of English at De Montfort University’s international college.

“We have played some prestigious stages in front some huge crowds but coming home to play in front of my friends and family is something special,” commented Cain.

“We have always received great support back at home so it is great to come and play a show for everyone and the guys in band love the craic in Northern Ireland.”

Support on the night comes from popular Richhill alternative folk outfit The Twisted Sisters whose wild stage antics and comedy infused music have made them a popular act across Ireland’s festival stages.

Also on the bill are new Portadown band Starshine Jukebox and talented Mullavilly singer songwriter Danny Day Hamilton.

The Brandy Thieves play Laurelvale Cricket Club Friday, June 22.

Tickets are priced at £8 and are available directly from the venue or online at www.billetto.co.uk.

Doors open 7.30pm.