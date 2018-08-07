How the LVF was born and how it differed from other terror groups

The demise of the LVF ended the “last armed challenge” to the 1990s peace process, according to Aaron Edwards.

The demise of the LVF ended the “last armed challenge” to the late 1990s peace process, according to author Aaron Edwards.

An LVF mural in the Mourneview estate, Lurgan, in 2005

Mr Edwards is author of the book ‘UVF: Behind the Mask’ and defence lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Whilst he has been living in England for 10 years, he is originally from Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, a sprawling estate which is a stronghold of loyalist paramilitaries – “so that’s where my knowledge of these organisations comes from”.

Here he tells the News Letter how the LVF was born out of the UVF’s mid-Ulster unit, and what marked it out from the other groups of the time.

In the 1970s, the mid-Ulster UVF began to make a name for itself under men like Robin Jackson, Billy Hanna, and Wesley Somerville, who were “particularly vicious” in their approach.

LVF leader Billy Wright claimed to have joined the UVF in the wake of the 1976 Kingsmills massacre, served a jail term for firearm possession, and was released in the early 1980s.

Despite a supposed religious conversion, he became re-involved and by the early 90s had become the mid-Ulster “brigadier”, replacing Jackson.

“The Mid Ulster UVF had about 200 members,” said Dr Edwards.

“Then had a hard core of four gunmen. They had a small number around there who were acting as look-outs, disposing of weapons after they carried out killings, but Wright was one of that four, along with Mark Fulton who was effectively his second-in-command.

“They’d have been responsible for the vast majority of killings in that area.”

It is hard to quantify the number of murders the mid-Ulster UVF carried out, but “you can be guaranted that between the late 1980s and the mid 1990s Billy Wright was involved in pretty much all of them”.

Whilst Wright had initially accepted the 1994 ceasefire, within a year he had “turned his back on the UVF leadership” on the Shankill Road, amid fears that too many compromises were being made to republicans.

It eventually expelled him due to actions such as ordering the killing of Michael McGoldrick, and when he left he took his clique of mid-Ulster acolytes with him.

Sympathetic hardliners from elsewhere also pledged allegiance, leading to a “group of satellites orbiting Planet LVF” from places like east Antrim and Belfast.

“When Billy Wright is killed in 1998, it’s over, the LVF is finished as an organistion. The LVF was Billy Wright.”

As to what marked out the LVF from other murder groups, he said: “The principle challenge levelled by the LVF was not it’s threat to the security to the people of NI. It was to the peace process. It represented an alternative view of how loyalists should ‘bargain’ or ‘lobby’ government.

“The other thing that makes them dangerous is their religious fundamentalism, their religious extremism. There is no doubt they had individuals who were religious extremism.

However, he said that during 1997, the LVF killed fewer people than the mainstream paramilitary groups - who were supposedly on ceasefire.

CAIN appears to bear this out: it lists five deaths at LVF hands in 1997, compared with four by the UVF, three by the UDA, and another three by unspecified loyalists.

“I think they posed an amred challenge to the peace process from the loyalist side, and it was the last armed challenge posed by those who did not support the peace process within loyalism. They’ll be rembmered as a dissident loyalist group, formed and maintained under the leadership cult of Billy Wright.”

For the book, he met close confidants of Wright, who still see him as “a hero” - “and in fact have portraits of him in their homes”.