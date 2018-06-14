Hundreds of lorries for Big T Truck Run

The route for the Big T Truck Run, in memory of Tiernan Green who died of an asthma attack, has been announced by his family.

A popular young man, Tiernan (20) passed away in his parents’ Donna and Stephen’s arms after suffering a severe asthma attack.

The truck run, on June 30, will raise funds for AnamCara which supports parents with bereavement.

It promises to be an extraordinary event with around 200 trucks travelling in convoy from Emerson’s Yard in Derryadd near Lurgan.

Organised by Tiernan’s brother Stefan and their dad Stephen, they said £3k worth of amazing prizes have been donated including a weekend break to an Ibis hotel and a £500 voucher from Carberry Coaches.

Big Pat Christie will be providing the entertainment and there will be a strongman truck pull as well with Sean Hagan the world’s tallest strongest man.

There won’t be an entry fee but donations are welcome. The trucks will be leaving at 2pm and promises to be an exciting spectacle.

The route is as follows: It leaves Emerson’s yard, Ardmore at 2pm going towards Lurgan M1 roundabout then going towards the Birches roundabout. After it heads back up motorway to Lurgan, around the roundabout and going towards first set of traffic lights. It then will turn right for Silverwood. At the Silverwood lights it will head right going down past Goodyear around the roundabout going towards Derrymacash. Here it will passg are Tiernan’s resting place before going back to Ardmore. Check out www.facebook.com/events/551521288537998