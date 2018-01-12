Hunt for tractor driver after accident

Police want to trace the driver of a tractor after a road traffic collision near Lurgan last night (Thursday).

The PSNI said the tractor drove on without speaking to the other driver after the incident on the Kilvergan Road, Lurgan at about 8:10pm.

A spokesperson said: “Thankfully the driver is ok but the car is quite badly damaged.

“Were you driving a tractor on the Kilvergan Road at this time? Or were you on the road at this time and saw a tractor? Or even bettter witnessed the RTC?

“If you have any information please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 1207 of 11/01/18.”