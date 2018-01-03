IN FULL: List of road closures after Storm Eleanor

Due to the dramatic impact of storm Eleanor on the road network, police are this morning advising motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the roads.

A PSNI spokesman advised that while most main routes are open and passable with care, road users should be aware that a number of minor roads across Northern Ireland are still closed due to fallen trees and other debris.

Fallen tree on Dee Street in Belfast

Details of road closures can be found at trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news

Current situation - trees down/roads affected;

Co Fermanagh - all main roads open. There are other reports of trees down across the road network mostly minor roads, these are being cleared on a priority basis.

Co Tyrone - Dungannon, Aughnacloy, Cookstown, all main roads now open.

Minor roads closed are C635 Aghnagar Road Ballygawley, U1021 Derrytresk Road near Coalisland, Crew Road at Ballygawley

Southern Division

Belfast Road, Magherlin Tree down and NIE dealing with this

Corbet Rd / Drumnagoon RdTree down and road closed

Annesborough Rd, Lurgan Tree down and road closed

Kinnegoe Embankment Lurgan Tree down and road closed

Blackskull Rd Donaghcloney road closed,

Terryhoogan Rd Scarva closed, Upper Darkley Rd Keady closed

C198 Ballyards Rd, Armagh closed

B114 Tannyoky Rd, Poyntpass closed

Barronstown Rd Banbridge closed

Blackskull Rd Dromore closed.

Eastern Division

Lisburn and Castlereagh - Glenavy Road – blocked NIE cables

Mullaghglass Road – blocked NIE cables

Moneybroom Road – blocked NIE cables

Tullnacross Road – blocked NIE cables

DAGGER ROAD, LISBURN - blocked

Ballycreen Road - blocked

Old Road, Lisburn - blocked

Brook Lodge Ballinderry, - blocked

Brookmount Road - blocked

Forthill, Lisburn – partially blocked

Old Coach Road - blocked

Monlough Road - blocked

Ballymaconaghy Road - blocked

Belfast

Old Holywood Road - blocked

Belfast Road Dundonald – status unknown

Fairtree Hill Dundonald - blocked

Fairhirst Green Braniel Estate – status unknown

Brenndarragh Terrace, Belfast – status unknown

103 Circular Road – partially blocked

9 Chippendale Court - blocked

62 HOPEFIELD AVENUE - blocked

Knocknagoney Road – partially blocked (passed to ext contractor)

East Belfast: Montrose Street, off the Albertbridge Road remains closed after the collpase of a derelict building.

Northern Division

Carrickfergus -

92 Larne Road, Carrickfergus – blocked but passable 1 lane open.

Bates Park Station Rd Greenisland – blocked

Redbrae Rd Carrickfergus – blocked

Co Londonderry

Londonderry - Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge closed (Duke Street Underpass) due to flooding, diversions in place

C555 Iniscarn Road, Draperstown – Closed. Diversion in place

B49 Church Street Claudy – Collapsed bridge

U1180 Glenrandal Rd, Park – Collapsed bridge

U1166 Ballybogie Rd Drumahoe

U1136 Gorticross Road Drumahoe is closed.

