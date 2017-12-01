IN PICTURES: Portadown Festive Fun

The Big Christmas lights switch-on
Portadown Times Digital
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
The Big Christmas lights switch-on
Portadown Times Digital
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.