IN PICTURES: This stunning local castle featured in Game of Thrones could be yours for £500,000

A large section of an historic Northern Ireland castle has been placed on the market - and it could be all yours for a tidy £500,000.

sits just outside Markethill has been the backdrop for hit TV show Game of Thrones and is up for grabs and will provide ‘endless possibilities’ for development.

The property is being listed by Maison Real Estate in Armagh, the section for sale includes the Round Tower, Great Hall, Dining Room House, Old Keep, Inner Bailey and Library Wing.

This section has over 15 bedrooms, ten bathrooms and ten reception rooms with a hotel being suggested as one possible route for future development.

Built in 1800s it was designed in the Norman Revival style by London architect Thomas Hopper and was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921.

During the Second World War the Castle was commandeered and used to accommodate troops and prisoner of war camp was set up in the estate.

The castle underwent a major refurbishment in 2006 following a £4m investment to turn the castle into 23 luxury apartments. More recently it has been used as a backdrop for the hugely popular television show Game of Thrones.

A spokesperson for Maison Real Estate said there is already a great deal of interest being shown in the listing.

They said: “The portion of the castle being marketed for sale at this point has been partially developed in places with a view to convert the space into six luxury apartments with each boasting an average space of 3500sq ft and with some offering roof top gardens.

“A potential purchaser could also invest with a commercial direction in mind as the buildings have been used previously as a hotel and as a movie set for the world famous ‘Game of Thrones’ TV show.

“The possibilities are endless and only on inspection can this castle and its beautiful location be truly appreciated.

“For further information please contact our office on 028 (37) 515949.”