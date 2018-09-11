Inspirational Lurgan College teacher passes away

Tribute has been paid to Mr Errol McCready, a former teacher at Lurgan College, who passed away peacefully this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

Mr McCready had been head of Religious Studies and a senior teacher at the college in the Co Armagh town.

He also inspired generations of students as an English teacher and was heavily involved in the school’s drama society, producing many successful productions down the years.

Paying tribute Lurgan College principal Mr Trevor Robinson said: “The whole school community is deeply saddened at the loss of our esteemed former colleague Mr Errol McCready.

“He was head of Religious Studies and a senior teacher.

“Errol was an inspirational teacher not just in the classroom but on the school stage and on the sports field.

“Out thoughts and prayers are with Diane and the family at this very sad time.”