Insurance lapse as he changed brokers

While he was changing brokers a 29-year-old man was not insured when he was stopped while driving on June 26 this year.

Kyle Andrew White, Burren Close, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points for the offence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that at 6.50am he was stopped on the Inn Road in Dollingstown and asked to produce his driving documents. He later produced his licence but not his insurance.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, explained that his client had been swopping over insurance brokers. He said details were required about the no claims bonus and a previous accident but this wasn’t done.