Insurance lapse leads to driving ban

A 12 month driving ban was imposed on a 31-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Americo Pascoal Caceres, Dill Avenue, Lurgan, did not appear at the court and was convicted in his absence.

He was fined £750 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance. For failing to display ‘L’ plates he was fined £25 and a fine of £100 was imposed for driving unaccompanied.

The offences were detected on June 13 at Charles Street in Portadown.

The court heard that at 12.20am police on patrol checked a car and there was no insurance in place.

The defendant who was driving was the holder of a provisional licence, had no ‘L’ plates displayed and was not accompanied by a qualified driver.

Police contacted the insurance company and they confirmed the policy was invalid since June 4 this year.